2018-2019 proposed budget could bring big upgrades to Sulphur's - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2018-2019 proposed budget could bring big upgrades to Sulphur's Police and Fire Departments

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The city of Sulphur will soon see a lot of changes. A new mayor, some new council members, and a new budget. 

Five working police body cameras, that's what Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats says his officers are working, but that could soon change. 

"What we have presented to the mayor, and to the finance director which has been presented to the council I think are needs," he said. 

30 New body cameras, those are just one of the needs Coats is hoping to get if the proposed 2018-2019 city budget is approved. 

The $24 million budget has over six million earmarked for the police department. That money will fund operating costs, salaries and benefits as well as new body cameras and a vehicle for Coats.

"We rotate the administration vehicles out, and one of the detectives will be inheriting my truck in replacement of me getting a new pickup truck," he said. 

That money will also fund renovating the jail to keep juveniles and adults separate-- a requirement from new legislation taking effect in July. 

One of the largest portions of the proposed budget will be for the fire department. A little over seven million will be for operating costs, salaries, and benefits, but they also plan to purchase new equipment, remodel one of their stations, and build a new one. 

Over a year ago, mold was found at one of their stations which was later torn down. If this budget is approved money would be put aside for building a new station in that spot. 

Fire Chief Dan Selph says the department's budget is high this year, because of equipment needed, but he expects those resources to last more than five years. 

While these two departments are hopeful the council approves the budget in its entirety, Coats says if some things have to get cut he's okay with that. 

"Some are immediate, and some...if they decide to strike them, that's okay we can live without them," he said. 

The budget will be voted on at next Monday's city council meeting. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly