Items from the USS Orleck to watch for when watching 'Greyhounds'

Radar repeater from the USS Orleck used in the filming of Greyhounds. (Source: KPLC)

Many items on the USS Orleck were recently taken to Baton Rouge to be used on the set of the Tom Hanks movie "Greyhounds."

Those items were returned today.

HERE are a few of the items you may see when you watch the movie.

