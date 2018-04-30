Lake Charles woman accused of stealing over $34,000 from company in four months

A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing more than $34,000 from a company, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sakortlyn Winbush, 21, gave a written confession of stealing the money after speaking with management from the company, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Winbush told detectives that while working at the service desk she used a manager's code to override the computer system and print duplicate copies of money orders, said Myers. Winbush said she would cash the money orders herself or have her family and friends cash the money orders and give her the money.

In four months, Winbush stole over $34,000 by using duplicate money orders, Myers said.

Winbush was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on April 26 on $10,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.

