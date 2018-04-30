Deputy arrested following altercation involving pregnant wife

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a former deputy after an alleged altercation involving his pregnant wife.

Deputy Tim Vezinat, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center after deputies investigated the incident on Saturday, April 28.

When deputies arrived to a report of a disturbance at a home they learned Vezinat and his wife were involved in a verbal altercation, according to information from Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The altercation allegedly turned physical when Vezinat pulled her out of the bed of the truck and struck her several times on the head, body and arm.

Deputies say video surveillance from the home confirmed the victim's account of the incident.

Vezinat is charged with one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and one count of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $10,000.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office confirmed in a press release issued Monday that Vezinat was a supervisor in the maintenance department for 17 years before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso Sunday.

"I have reviewed the entire surveillance video and I am appalled that any man, particularly an employee of this office, would physically harm a woman, much less his pregnant wife," said Sheriff Mancuso. "Thankfully this one person does not represent the character and integrity of the men and women of this department."

