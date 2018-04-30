CPSO searching for Sulphur man alleged to have stabbed family member with fork and knife

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Sulphur man responsible for a stabbing.

William K. Foy, 23, of Sulphur showed up to a family member's home intoxicated, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. The family member said Foy began to argue with her and attempted to take her phone when he thought she was calling the police. When she refused to give Foy her phone, he slapped and punched her. After the woman fell to the ground Foy began kicking her.

Another family member entered the home when the woman began screaming for help and Foy armed himself with a fork and a knife and swung at the man, cutting the man's face, said Myers. Foy also stabbed the man again in the back with the fork and attempted to stab him several more times with a knife. Foy also bit the man several times. The woman called 911, but Foy fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Judge Guy Bradberry signed a $55,000 warrant for Foy's arrest. Foy is charged with aggravated battery and simple battery.

Myers asks anyone who knows of Foy's whereabouts to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 419-3605.

