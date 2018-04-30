Former state trooper from Calcasieu one of four arrested following LACE investigation

A former state trooper from Calcasieu's Troop D is one of four troopers arrested as part of a probe into Louisiana State Police's participation in the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Program.

Jimmy Rogers, who resigned from Troop D, was arrested on 74 counts of injuring public records and one count of malfeasance in office.

State police announced the arrest today, as well as an arrest of another former trooper and two current troopers. The arrests were made around 1:30 p.m. today.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Daryl Thomas

2 counts of violation of LRS 14:133 - Filing False Public Records

1 count of violation of LRS 14:67- Felony Theft (greater than $15,000)

Byron Sims (former Trooper)

4 counts of violation of LRS 14:133 - Filing False Public Records

1 count of violation of LRS 14:67- Felony Theft (greater than $21,000)

Calcasieu Parish

Jimmy Rogers (former Trooper)

74 counts of violation of LRS 14:132 - Injuring Public Records

1 count of violation of LRS 14:134 - Malfeasance in Office

Rapides Parish

Wayne Taylor

14 counts of violation of LRS 14:132 - Injuring Public Records

1 count of violation of LRS 14:134 - Malfeasance in Office

