Babysitter arrested after 4-month-old brought to hospital with brain bleed

The babysitter of a 4-month-old has been arrested after the infant was brought to the hospital with a brain bleed, authorities say.

Several doctors found that the injuries the child sustained were non-accidental, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Detectives first spoke to the child's mother, then her boyfriend, Lake Charles man McKeithan D. Frank, 21, who was watching the child before he was brought to ER.

Frank admitted to striking the child's head against the kitchen bar, Myers said.

The 4-month-old boy was brought to the hospital at 2 a.m. on April 24. The baby underwent emergency surgery at an out-of-town hospital.

Frank was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $150,000.

CPSO Detective James Jones is the lead investigator.

