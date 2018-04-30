CPSO arrests man wanted in sandwich scam

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested the man accused of scamming local businesses.

Sheriff's Office officials said Friday that Michael Ledell Derrick, 49, was wanted for using a fake name to scam businesses, telling them he was selling sandwiches for a fundraiser. He asked victims to pay for the sandwiches up front with promises that he would deliver them later.

Derrick turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, according to the booking report at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Derrick was charged with theft less than $1,000 and is being held on an in-state detainer. Bond is set at $5,000.

