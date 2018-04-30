Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April, 28, 2018

Eric Martinez Lee, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Daniel Paul Doucet, 26, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse, driving without a license, driving on the right side of the road, prohibited acts.

Joseph Brandon Simien, 37, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage, disturbing the peace, obscenity, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Dakota James Carey. 18, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice.

Cody Lee McDaniel, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of narcotics, display of plates, resisting an officer.

Keith Dawan Francis, 33, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court.

Jose Salvador Martinez-Garcia, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jessica Carol Holiman, 28, Lake Jackson, TX: Out of state detainer.

Shon David Jr Manuel, 20, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons.

Michelle Lynn Jacobs, 31, Houston, TX: Battery.

Jamie Cardenas-Olea, 35, Kinder: Battery.

Amy Kay Godeaux, 36, Kinder: Attempted CDS from multiple healthcare practitioners.

Micheal Ledell Derrick, 49, Westlake: Theft, instate detainer.

Mac Joseph Peloquin, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while license is suspended, turning movements, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Robin James Broussard, 58, Sulphur: Two counts of battery.

