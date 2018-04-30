Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Sunday, April 29

Timothy Vezinat, 39, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, pregnant victim.

Jesse Spearing, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Transfer and possession of stolen vehicles, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Brice Joseph, 39, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Aaron Alleman, 36, Sulphur, LA: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Juan Lira-Diaz, 38, Lake Charles, LA: Federal detainer, simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Amanda Hesse, 27, Lake Charles, LA: Disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.

Ralph Anderson, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Mark Miller, 27, Lake Charles, LA: Operating while intoxicated; forth offense, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no motor vehicle insurance, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Tyson Francis, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Morgan Bullard, 37, Sulphur, LA: Domestic abuse battery, pregnant victim.

Sarah Treadway, 34, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Clayton Mays, 42, New Orleans, LA: Instate Detainer.

Ashley Bullard, 32, Sulphur, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Lauhglin, 33, Iowa, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

