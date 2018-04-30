SWLA ranked 33rd in nature challenge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA ranked 33rd in nature challenge

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The third annual city nature challenge is a showdown this year between 75 cities from six continents.

Southwest Louisiana is currently ranked 33rd, beating places like Nashville, Tennessee, Maui, Hawaii, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with over 1,400 observations made using the inaturalist app. The friendly competition is an international effort for people to find and documents plants and wildlife in their cities and see who makes the most observations. So far, over 230,000 observations have been made across the world, identifying over 12,000 species of plants and animals.

Events have been going on all weekend to try and put Southwest Louisiana on top.

There will be a citizen science nature walk at riverside park complex and a moth night at tuten park, where black lights will be set up to catch several species. People who want to join are encouraged to bring their smart phones to use the inaturalist app to join in on the fun and submit photos for the city nature challenge.

  Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

  LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner's constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

  Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

