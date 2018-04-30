SWLA ranked 33rd in nature challenge

The third annual city nature challenge is a showdown this year between 75 cities from six continents.

Southwest Louisiana is currently ranked 33rd, beating places like Nashville, Tennessee, Maui, Hawaii, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with over 1,400 observations made using the inaturalist app. The friendly competition is an international effort for people to find and documents plants and wildlife in their cities and see who makes the most observations. So far, over 230,000 observations have been made across the world, identifying over 12,000 species of plants and animals.

Events have been going on all weekend to try and put Southwest Louisiana on top.

There will be a citizen science nature walk at riverside park complex and a moth night at tuten park, where black lights will be set up to catch several species. People who want to join are encouraged to bring their smart phones to use the inaturalist app to join in on the fun and submit photos for the city nature challenge.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.