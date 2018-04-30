Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 27, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jerome James Wright, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Namesha Renee Crosby, 33, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Arthur Richard Morris, 30, Beaumont, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Allysia Katherine Lee, 17, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

William Henry Heller, IV, 30, Lake Charles: Battery, probation detainer.

Lucas Will Wimberly, 32, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce. Bond: $300,000.

Kato Jamal Harrison, 41, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer by flight. Bond: $1,500.

Kristian Elaine Lafleur, 30, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $6,700.

Lawrence Lemar Gradnigo, 54, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Antonio Vincent Green, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Gwendolyn Denise Siverand, 21, Lake Charles: Theft.

Isaac Steven Gary, Jr., 31, Kinder: Failure to notify and register as a child predator or sex offender, parole detainer. Bond: $5,000.

Clarence Gray Daniel, III, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

McKeithan Donte Frank, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

John Lee Brown, 62, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Bond: $10,750.

Megan Alice Heard, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tommie McMorris, Jr., 34, Sulphur: Forgery, theft. Bond: $20,000.

James Matthew Brooks, 27, Daphanie, AL: Forgery, theft. Bond: $15,000.

James Howard Reynolds, Jr., 48, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in place after being forbidden. Bond: $28,000.

Nathaniel Tarrell Cloar, 19, Westlake: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs. Bond: $27,500.

Robert James McQuiston, 61, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Dawn Denise Dixon, 38, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.

