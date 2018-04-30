Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 27, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 27, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jerome James Wright, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Namesha Renee Crosby, 33, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Arthur Richard Morris, 30, Beaumont, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Allysia Katherine Lee, 17, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

William Henry Heller, IV, 30, Lake Charles: Battery, probation detainer.

Lucas Will Wimberly, 32, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce. Bond: $300,000.

Kato Jamal Harrison, 41, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer by flight. Bond: $1,500.

Kristian Elaine Lafleur, 30, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $6,700.

Lawrence Lemar Gradnigo, 54, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Antonio Vincent Green, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Gwendolyn Denise Siverand, 21, Lake Charles: Theft.

Isaac Steven Gary, Jr., 31, Kinder: Failure to notify and register as a child predator or sex offender, parole detainer. Bond: $5,000.

Clarence Gray Daniel, III, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

McKeithan Donte Frank, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

John Lee Brown, 62, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Bond: $10,750.

Megan Alice Heard, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tommie McMorris, Jr., 34, Sulphur: Forgery, theft. Bond: $20,000.

James Matthew Brooks, 27, Daphanie, AL: Forgery, theft. Bond: $15,000.

James Howard Reynolds, Jr., 48, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in place after being forbidden. Bond: $28,000.

Nathaniel Tarrell Cloar, 19, Westlake: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs. Bond: $27,500.

Robert James McQuiston, 61, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Dawn Denise Dixon, 38, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly