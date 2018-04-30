UPDATE: Severed heads in Cameron Parish and Texas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Severed heads in Cameron Parish and Texas

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's been nearly two months since the news of a severed head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish.

An incident that would be the talk of the town for many in the parish.

Resident Travis Perkins remembers it well. She moved to Hackberry about five years ago and says incidents like this are happening too often. 

"One thing after another it seems like", says Perkins, "I think it happens down here because there are less people and more open areas. That's why I moved here to get further away from people."

Authorities in both Louisiana and Texas are searching for a possible link between the severed head found in Cameron Parish on Mar. 1 and a second head found just a few weeks later in Huffman, Texas.

There are some similarities; both victims had Auburn colored hair, both were found in a bag and in close proximity to a Lake, and both were about the same age anywhere from 20 to 40.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson says at this point not much has changed in the investigation. 

Johnson says, "It's actually in the coroner's hands right now. They had chased down about five leads, I believe, but none of them proved any connection. They disproved the leads they had. And now the head is in Baton Rouge and they're working hard to reconstruct that head.

Johnson says, for now, the sheriff's office and Houston Police will share information until the case is solved.

"Once we do get a lead on who their person is and who our person is that will help us to see if we can tie these two together or not", says Johnson. 

Johnson says the person of interests is a male in his twenties. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly