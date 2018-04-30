Bill proposes new age restriction on assault weapons - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bill proposes new age restriction on assault weapons

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

It’s a topic that has been discussed throughout the United States, and one that has already come up in Louisiana’s Regular Session.

A bill was proposed earlier this month that would make it illegal to sell assault weapons to anyone under the age of 21.

The current law allows for people 18 or older to purchase an assault weapon.

Senate Bill 274 also calls for the fine for breaking the law to be increased from 300 dollars to one thousand.

The current ceiling for prison time for selling assault weapons to minors is six months, while the bill would raise that to 12.

The bill was previously introduced in the Senate in early March and failed to pass on April 10 by a vote of 26 to 9.

For a full breakdown of the bill click HERE. For today's agenda for the Regular Session visit the Louisiana Legislature's website.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

