Lake Charles man arrested for fourth offense DWI

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Mark Shelbin Miller (Source: Louisiana State Police) Mark Shelbin Miller (Source: Louisiana State Police)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man has been arrested for fourth-offense DWI, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

Anderson said a Louisiana State trooper conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. on Sunday after observing a vehicle driving erratically on LA 3092 south of Lake Charles.

The driver showed obvious signs of impairment and told the officer that he needed to go to the hospital.

Mark Shelbin Miller, 27, was transported to a local hospital where he refused to provide a toxicology sample, according to Anderson.

A "no refusal" search warrant was approved by an on-call judge, allowing state police to obtain blood and urine samples from Miller without his consent.

Miller was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of DWI fourth offense, improper lane usage, no vehicle insurance, and driving under suspension for a prior DWI.

Anderson urges motorists who observe impaired drivers to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

