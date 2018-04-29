Man killed in crash on US 171 at Shirley Loop identified - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man killed in crash on US 171 at Shirley Loop identified

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
State police have confirmed that Emmery Lawrence Drew of DeRidder died in a fatal accident on US 171 in Beauregard. (Source: Google Maps) State police have confirmed that Emmery Lawrence Drew of DeRidder died in a fatal accident on US 171 in Beauregard. (Source: Google Maps)
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A DeRidder man has died in a two-vehicle crash, according to Sgt. James Anderson of Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash on US Highway 171 at Shirley Loop in Beauregard at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Emmery Lawrence Drew, 43, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by Brandy Williams of DeRidder was traveling south on US 171 before turning left into the path of a northbound 2014 Nissan Cube driven by Nina Schmidt of DeRidder," according to Anderson. "The vehicles collided causing the Taurus to travel off the roadway and strike a tree."

Drew was in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

"Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night," says Anderson. "In the event of a crash, the choice not to wear a seat belt can have deadly consequences.  Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and to always wear a seatbelt."

Anderson says routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

