Man killed in crash on US 171 at Shirley Loop identified

State police have confirmed that Emmery Lawrence Drew of DeRidder died in a fatal accident on US 171 in Beauregard. (Source: Google Maps)

A DeRidder man has died in a two-vehicle crash, according to Sgt. James Anderson of Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash on US Highway 171 at Shirley Loop in Beauregard at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Emmery Lawrence Drew, 43, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by Brandy Williams of DeRidder was traveling south on US 171 before turning left into the path of a northbound 2014 Nissan Cube driven by Nina Schmidt of DeRidder," according to Anderson. "The vehicles collided causing the Taurus to travel off the roadway and strike a tree."

Drew was in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

"Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night," says Anderson. "In the event of a crash, the choice not to wear a seat belt can have deadly consequences. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and to always wear a seatbelt."

Anderson says routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

