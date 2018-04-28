Harris, Labue win DeRidder city council seats - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Harris, Labue win DeRidder city council seats

By KPLC Digital Staff
Michael D. Harris (DEM) and Vincent Labue (IND) were elected as DeRidder city councilmen.

Results are complete, but unofficial, from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

Labue and Harris led an at-large runoff between four candidates: Labue led with 772 votes (30 percent), while Harris had 694 votes (27 percent).

Chance Lewis (REP) finished third with 660 votes (25 percent) and Billy Spikes (DEM) finished fourth with 476 votes (18 percent)

In the March 24 runoff, Labue had 24 percent (or 824 votes), Lewis had 21 percent (or 696 votes), Harris had 20 percent (or 685 votes) and Spikes had 13 percent (or 449 votes).

Jerry C. Waller (REP) defeated Michael Sanders (REP) in the race for Chief of Police of Anacoco. Waller had 210 votes (or 67 percent) to Sanders' 103 votes.

Waller led the primary with 49 percent (or 135 votes), while Sanders had 33 percent (or 92 votes).

Voters in Beauregard sales tax District 1 said yes to a 1-percent sales tax, expected to collect $2.5 million per year "to be deposited in the Parishwide Road Fund and dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining roads and bridges within the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, and allocated and expended for such purposes in accordance with the following percentages: 35% to Parishwide work crews; 35% for equipment and equipment repairs; 30% to acquire materials and supplies to be divided equally by the eight Wards; and further authorized to fund into Bonds for capital purposes."

The tax passed with 58 percent of the vote (432 votes to 319).

