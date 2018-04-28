Trey Quinn named Mr. Irrelevant in the 2018 NFL draft

Southwest Louisiana native, Trey Quinn is Mr. Irrelevant of the 2018 NFL Draft after being picked up by the Washington Redskins as the last pick, No. 256, overall. Quinn is the first Southwest Louisiana draft pick since Al Woods was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

The former Barbe Buc will now get a trip to Disneyland that comes with an arrival party and other festivities. He will also receive the Lowsman Trophy - a parody of the Heisman Trophy - and a custom Rolex watch.

The Mr. Irrelevant tradition was first started by Paul Salata, a former 49ers and Colts receiver, who was taken in the 10th round of the 1951 NFL Draft. While he wasn’t the last pick, he kicked off a tradition that turned the final pick into an exciting adventure.

