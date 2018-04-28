Authorities searching for driver who crashed into Signatures Salon

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle who crashed their car into Signatures Salon on W. McNeese Street early Saturday morning.

This is the second time a car has driven into the salon, the first incident occurring in 2015 when a man crashed his Pontiac Grand Prix into the salon, almost completely destroying the front wall.

According to authorities, the driver was traveling from Canal Street. The vehicle left behind the entire front bumper, leading police to believe that it was an older model of a black Jeep Cherokee.

The salon's video surveillance only shows a bright flash of light. Salon owners are speaking with surrounding businesses to see if more surveillance footage is available to identify the driver.

