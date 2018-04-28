Art lovers come out to enjoy annual Spring Art Walk

Those who love art had plenty of it in Lake Charles on Friday.

Artists and art lovers all came out to enjoy this year's annual Spring Art Walk.

Everywhere you looked, there was art.

Over 50 vendors were lined down Ryan Street showcasing their work for this year's Spring Art Walk.

While some artwork held a deeper meaning, others showcased another unique form of art

"We're out here trying to promote historic martial arts and to start a fencing society here in Lake Charles," said Nathaniel Bryant.

For some, the different ways you can express art is what they love the most about it.

"As far as photography, you can capture time and as far as the pottery, the painting I mean that's art," said Richard Buckley. "Anything you do with your hands is art."

So whether you were gazing over a handmade creation, learning a new game to play, or just enjoying the sounds of some old school tunes, art is all around you, everywhere you look.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.