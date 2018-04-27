State Supreme Court stays Kevin Daigle case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

State Supreme Court stays Kevin Daigle case

Kevin Daigle arrested in 2015 in connection with the shooting death of Trooper Steven Vincent. (Source: KPLC) Kevin Daigle arrested in 2015 in connection with the shooting death of Trooper Steven Vincent. (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's what the defense hoped for - the state Supreme Court has put the trial of Kevin Daigle on hold - which means jury selection will not begin in Bossier Parish on Monday.

Daigle is accused of first-degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent on Aug. 23, 2015.  If convicted the state seeks the death penalty.

Calcasieu Parish First Assistant D.A. Cynthia Killingsworth says they were just packing up her car with boxes of files when they received word.

"The Supreme Court has decided to stay our case, that means they have put it on hold, the Daigle matter, and that we cannot go forward on Monday like we planned," Killingsworth said. "Actually, we were packing up my car with all the boxes of the case file and we got the call."

At last word, Killingsworth said they had nothing in writing - but do believe the stay has to do with the defense motion to recuse Judge Guy Bradberry. Killingsworth says the record to review was voluminous.

'I think it's definitely related to the motion to recuse because that's the only motion we have at the Supreme Court at this time." she said. "The court said until further order of the court. I guess that could be Monday late in the afternoon or it could be Tuesday or it could be months from now. I don't know.

"The defense filed a huge brief. They filed all the transcripts, it was long. There's a lot of information and they want time to look at all the information so that they can make an informed decision, I'm sure that's it."

The defense says more time is needed to resolve various issues in order to make sure Daigle gets a fair trial. Killingsworth says delays are always a blow to the family.

"Unfortunately that puts our victim's family in a bad spot because they want this over with and my heart goes out to them because I'm really sad for them.  Finally they were going to get their day in court and now that's postponed."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

