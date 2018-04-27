Rosepine man arrested after being found in bed of 2-year-old girl

A Rosepine man has been arrested on multiple charges after being found in the bed of a 2-year-old girl, according to Doug Hebert, Allen Parish sheriff.

Jerry Steven Cromp, 46, was found in the juvenile's bed by the victim's father before getting into an altercation with him, Hebert said. Cromp then jumped through a glass window and fled on foot into a wooded area south of the residence.

Cromp was then found breaking into an empty home by the homeowner, according to Hebert. They got into an altercation in which Cromp struck the homeowner on the side of the head with the handle of a large butcher knife.

The Allen Correction chase team, along with its dog unit, was called to assist the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and Criminal Investigation Division. Cromp was arrested without further incident.

The homeowner and Cromp were both treated for injuries at the scene. Cromp was taken to Oakdale Community Hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained when he jumped through the glass window.

Upon his release from the hospital, Cromp was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, aggravated battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespassing, and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.