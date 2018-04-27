2018 Family Fest coming to Sulphur this weekend

Our Lady's School has announced its 2018 Family Fest will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor this weekend.

The festival will happen from 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 28, and noon - 5 p.m. Sunday, April 29.

Food and fun for the whole family are on the schedule with musical performances by Sulphur High School Acapella, Brad Broussard, DJ David Verrett, Dani LaCour, Shawn Saucier and LA Scramble, Cody Forrest and the Southern Pines, and Young Band Nation.

There will also be a crawfish etouffee cookoff on Saturday, carnival rides, a silent auction, bingo, and more.

Tickets are available at Our Lady's Catholic School located at 1111 Cypress Street in Sulphur.

For information on ticket sales, call 337-527-7828.

