Gracie Johnson: Life with an inoperable brain tumor

Gracie Johnson is described by her teachers as a ray of sunshine.

The high school senior had cancer at the age of three and at the age of five.

She was treated with cranial radiation at the time, but she thought all of that was behind her….until one day, she had a seizure.

"I am in the very rare percent of getting a secondary cancer from that radiation," Gracie said.

The seizure was caused by a brain tumor, she says was caused by the cranial radiation she received during her second bout with cancer.

This new tumor is inoperable.

"Because of the type of cells that compose the tumor, they are spongy and not hard,” Gracie said. “So operating can be more detrimental than what we have planned and laid out right now."

"It actually digs into the brain, it's actually very, very smart - almost amazing in itself," Gracie said.

And though she's doing her best to think positively, the outlook is grim.

"It was a little difficult in the beginning, I had all these things, graduation, going to college, what to wear and all those things are just aren't important anymore," Gracie added.

For the family, the news was unbelievable

"I felt devastated and broken,” said Gracie’s mom, Heather Goleman. “It was the worst nightmare that I was hoping to wake up from and would not."

Gracie will receive radiation treatment every day for the next five weeks in an effort to stop the tumor from growing.

For Gracie, this is just another bump in the road she calls life.

"I believe that I am going to beat it and that's all I need to believe."

