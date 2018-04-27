Sheriff: Westlake man scamming local businesses

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has received several complaints of a man attempting to scam local businesses, Sheriff Tony Mancuso says.

Mancuso says Michael L. Derrick, 49, of Westlake, has been going around saying that he is selling sandwiches for a fundraiser.

Mancuso says Derrick is using a fake name and telling businesses that the food is for his family members who need surgery or are sick. He asks victims to pay for the sandwiches up front with promises that he will deliver them later.

Derrick has been seen driving a gray 2012 Nissan SUV.

Mancuso asks anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Derrick or who has information on Derrick's whereabouts to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605.

