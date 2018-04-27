Yodeling kid Mason Ramsey releases single - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Yodeling kid Mason Ramsey releases single

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Instagram) (Source: Instagram)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey has released his first single.

If you had a chance to see and love the viral video of adorable 11-year-old Ramsey yodeling his heart out in Walmart, then you'll be happy to know he's pursuing a career.

He dropped his debut single "Famous" and on Friday. It's about his confidence that he will be famous, but he wants to be famous for loving his girl.

In verse one he says: 

Don't get me wrong, it's pretty cool to be on T.V.
So all the folks back home can see me
And then I'm livin' it out
All the things I used to dream about
Yeah, it's pretty great, the playin' on a stage
Proud 'cause there ain't an empty seat in the place
But, girl, ever since I met you
I got a whole new perspective

The song already has over 20,000 views on Youtube.

The original Walmart yodeling video went viral, being viewed millions of times.

On Mason's Instagram, @lilhankwilliams, he says "Told y'all I was working on something!" 

Ramsey recently hit the stage at this year's Coachella when DJ Whethan brought him out as a surprise. He also made an appearance on the Ellen Show.

The single is available on music platforms such as Tidal and iTunes and the exclusive video is on Spotify.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly