Yodeling kid Mason Ramsey releases single

Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey has released his first single.

If you had a chance to see and love the viral video of adorable 11-year-old Ramsey yodeling his heart out in Walmart, then you'll be happy to know he's pursuing a career.

He dropped his debut single "Famous" and on Friday. It's about his confidence that he will be famous, but he wants to be famous for loving his girl.

In verse one he says:

Don't get me wrong, it's pretty cool to be on T.V.

So all the folks back home can see me

And then I'm livin' it out

All the things I used to dream about

Yeah, it's pretty great, the playin' on a stage

Proud 'cause there ain't an empty seat in the place

But, girl, ever since I met you

I got a whole new perspective

The song already has over 20,000 views on Youtube.

The original Walmart yodeling video went viral, being viewed millions of times.

On Mason's Instagram, @lilhankwilliams, he says "Told y'all I was working on something!"

A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on Apr 26, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

Ramsey recently hit the stage at this year's Coachella when DJ Whethan brought him out as a surprise. He also made an appearance on the Ellen Show.

The single is available on music platforms such as Tidal and iTunes and the exclusive video is on Spotify.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.