Children's Museum celebrates 30-year anniversary

The Children's Museum of Lake Charles is celebrating their 30th anniversary Saturday, April 28 with a fun-filled day of activities.

The fun starts early with the museum partnering with the Arts Council for Friday's Spring Art Walk, according to Assistant Director Allyson Montgomery.

"We will be doing some bubble painting outside and letting the kids play Frisbee tic-tac-toe. We'll have activities going on inside. We're going to be doing STEM activities. The kids can come in and make hot air balloons to bring home with them."

The museum will be open until 9 p.m. for the Spring Art Walk festivities. Outdoor and first floor activities will be free. For second and third floor activities, admission is $5.

On Saturday:

Chico the Clown will be at the museum at 10:45 a.m., followed by Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show at 11:30 a.m. The science show will be about "cool crystals and gummy bear power".

Dr. Dog's Pet Therapy Team will also be there from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., followed by a glow dance party with Mobile Sound.

The day concludes with MAD HATTER Science exploring "the surprising properties of dry ice" with the McNeese Chemistry Demo Team.

"We are going to be making suns and kites. We are going to have some carnival games on the first floor, STEM activities." added Montgomery. "We will also have Kona Ice here as well."

The museum is open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission will be $5 all day.

You can view the Children's Museum of Lake Charles' Facebook event here.

