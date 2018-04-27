The 58th Annual DeRidder Rodeo begins Friday night and continues through the weekend. (Source: Pablo)

Junior high and high school students from across the state will be competing in the 58th Annual Deridder Rodeo.

The event will be held at the Beauregard Parish covered arena on U.S. 190 in DeRidder.

The rodeo kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 27, with a junior high rodeo performance. Competitions continue throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $8 per person.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved