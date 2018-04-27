Disney On Ice skates into Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Disney On Ice skates into Lake Charles

(Source: Disney On Ice) (Source: Disney On Ice)

Watch all of your favorite Disney characters glide across the ice this weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Disney on Ice Presents Dare to Dream where you can see characters like Cinderella, Belle, Elsa, Rapunzel and many more up close.

You can also see Moana make her Disney on Ice debut this weekend as she embarks on an adventure to save her island.

Of course, Mickey and his friends will be there to show you why no dream is ever too big.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website.

