Sunrise Kitchen: Shrimp, Crab, and Red and Yellow Bell Pepper Coulis

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

SOWELA chef Roy Angelle and his student Tyler Kyeer  share a recipe for Shrimp, Crab and Red and Yellow Bell Pepper Coulis.

Ingredients: 

  • ¼ pound salted butter
  • ¼ small yellow onion, diced (about ¼ cup) 
  • 3 roasted red bell pepper (irregular cut)
  •  ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 16 ounces lobster stock (For yellow pepper coulis, put shrimp stock instead of lobster)
  •  2 ounces brandy
  •  2 ounces white wine
  •  ½ pound Shrimp (For yellow pepper coulis, put crab instead of peeled shrimp.)
  •  ¼ teaspoon red pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper 
  • ½ tablespoon granulated garlic

Directions:

  • Melt the butter in a stockpot over medium high heat and add the onions.
  • Sauté the vegetables about 5 minutes until the onions become caramelized.
  • Add bell peppers and sauté for 10 minutes.
  • Add seasoning and deglaze with wine.
  • Whisk the flour into the mixture to make a roux.
  • Reduce the heat to medium and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring.
  • Slowly add lobster stock and then half and half, whisking constantly.
  • Bring the soup to a low rolling boil and cook for 20 minutes and puree.
  • Place back in pot and add the shrimp and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For yellow bell pepper coulis, use the same recipe and substitute yellow peppers for the red ones and use crab and shrimp stock.

For more information about SOWELA's culinary arts program, you can visit https://www.sowela.edu/programs/school-business-applied-technology/culinary-arts/ or call (337) 421-6565.

  Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

  LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner's constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

  Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

