Sunrise Kitchen: Shrimp, Crab, and Red and Yellow Bell Pepper Coulis

SOWELA chef Roy Angelle and his student Tyler Kyeer share a recipe for Shrimp, Crab and Red and Yellow Bell Pepper Coulis.

Ingredients:

¼ pound salted butter

¼ small yellow onion, diced (about ¼ cup)

3 roasted red bell pepper (irregular cut)

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 quart heavy cream

16 ounces lobster stock (For yellow pepper coulis, put shrimp stock instead of lobster)

2 ounces brandy

2 ounces white wine

½ pound Shrimp (For yellow pepper coulis, put crab instead of peeled shrimp.)

¼ teaspoon red pepper

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ tablespoon granulated garlic

Directions:

Melt the butter in a stockpot over medium high heat and add the onions.

Sauté the vegetables about 5 minutes until the onions become caramelized.

Add bell peppers and sauté for 10 minutes.

Add seasoning and deglaze with wine.

Whisk the flour into the mixture to make a roux.

Reduce the heat to medium and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring.

Slowly add lobster stock and then half and half, whisking constantly.

Bring the soup to a low rolling boil and cook for 20 minutes and puree.

Place back in pot and add the shrimp and simmer for 10 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For yellow bell pepper coulis, use the same recipe and substitute yellow peppers for the red ones and use crab and shrimp stock.

For more information about SOWELA's culinary arts program, you can visit https://www.sowela.edu/programs/school-business-applied-technology/culinary-arts/ or call (337) 421-6565.