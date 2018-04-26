Westlake police and Phillips 66 partner to host women's self-defense course

Sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking; anyone can become a target of these types of violence. However, if you're a woman, chances are you probably have or may come across a situation one day where, unfortunately you have to defend yourself. At some point, most women ask themselves the question, "Would I be able to fight back if I were attacked?"

Today, officers over at the Westlake police department had an answer to that question. The agency hosted a women's only self-defense course, this one was tailored for local female employees at Phillips 66 Refinery

The women were able to gain hands-on training in martial arts defense style techniques.

Sgt. Jason O'Rourke said the course is geared towards letting women know that they DO have the right to protect themselves.

"A lot of women don't know their rights and how to defend themselves, so the chief just wanted to make sure that the women around this community are safe and they know their rights and they know how to protect themselves."

Statistics show that women who fight back gain an 86% chance of avoiding rape or injury.

Sgt. O'Rourke also said that knowing self-defense is not just about knowing moves; Its about knowing your surroundings and getting out of dangerous situations.

PR director for Phillips 66, Megan Hartman, said making the course hands-on was the most vital part.

"With the Westlake police department, really putting this on as a hands-on self defense class for our ladies with the women's network, it really drives in the point home to be safe and to be aware of your surroundings in case we're ever faced with the situation."

The Westlake police department does have future training courses planned for the remainder of the year.

To learn more about it, click HERE.

For a list of self-dense techniques and how to learn about situational awareness, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.