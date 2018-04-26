Locals react to rising gas prices

From coast to coast, gas prices continue to rise.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is the highest its been in nearly three years.

KPLC spoke with a few people pumping gas who said the prices are too high.

"It's digging in everybody's pocket," said Kevin Lewis. "It used to be $20 to fill up a tank, now it's about $40."

Soaring prices have some residents, like Shawda Love, adjusting their budgets.

"I have to make sure that I'm working harder, getting a little more income," Love said. "With bills adding up and having to refill two to three times a week it just isn't fun."

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is about $2.79, which is nearly 40 cents higher than this time last year.

In Louisiana, the average for a gallon of regular gas is about $2.54, nearly 25 cents less than the national average.

However, the current average is still up close to 35 cents from what it was last year statewide leaving many wondering the reason behind the increase.

Experts say the conflict in the middle east, trade tensions with China, and the oil supply from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries all potentially contribute to the increase.

With summer approaching, many Americans will be hitting the roads to travel, bringing up demand for gas which will lead to another possible price jump.



Want to save on gas? Here are a few tips from AAA:

Slow down. The faster you drive, the more fuel you use.

Try carpooling, or consider public transportation.

Do not use your trunk for long-term storage. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.

Combine errands. If possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place.

