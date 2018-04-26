Fire reported at Cheniere in Cameron Parish

Responders are working to put out a fire at the Cheniere LNG plant in Cameron Parish. (Source: Google Maps)

A fire has been reported at Cheniere LNG in Cameron Parish, authorities confirmed.

No one is injured, according to Danny Lavergne, head of Cameron OEP.

Lavergne said that in-house fire responders are in the processing of putting out the fire.

