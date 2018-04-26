CPSB announces "Teach for Calcasieu" program

Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced their upcoming "Teach for Calcasieu" program, according to Holly Holland, public information officer for the school board.

The program, also sponsored by McNeese State University College of Education, is aimed at recruiting teachers.

Young says the program offers 24 tuition-free credit hours to eligible prospective teachers seeking alternative education in high need content areas.

The qualifications are as follows:

Have a four-year degree from an accredited university

Have passed the Praxis 1 or have a composite ACT score of 22

Have passed the Praxis Content exam

Be currently employed by CPSB or be accepting a teaching position for the 2018-2019 school year

Young says in addition to those qualifications, the participants must agree to meet attendance requirements, show acceptable academic performance, schedule and pass additional Praxis exams tied to certification during the school year, and commit to employment for three years in a high needs school identified by the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The deadline to apply is June 1. For more information or to submit an application, visit CPSB's Teach for Calcasieu website.

