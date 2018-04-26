Oberlin votes to enter natural gas agreement with CenterPoint

Residents of the town of Oberlin overwhelmingly voted yes to the sale of the town's natural gas distribution utility system and the granting of a franchise to operate it to CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.

The measure passed by 97 percent (253 votes to 7).

Results are complete, but unofficial, from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

Allen Parish residents voted yes to a tax continuation for School District No. 3. The tax passed by 53 percent (76 votes to 68). The tax is 9.55 mills over 10 years. It is expected to bring in $118,650 a year. The tax is to provide "additional support to the public schools in the District, including the acquisition, construction and/or maintenance and operation of such facilities."

Allen Parish residents voted yes on a bond for Recreation District No. 6. The bond passed by 52 percent (76 votes to 69). The bond was for the amount of $1,250,000 for 15 years. The tax is " for the purpose of acquiring, constructing and improving recreational facilities, together with the necessary furnishings and equipment."

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The residents of Jeff Davis Parish voted yes to a library millage renewal for the parish. The millage renewal passed by 74 percent (927 votes to 327 votes). The millage renewal was at 5.78 mills over a period of 10 years. It is expected to bring in $1,240,600 a year.

