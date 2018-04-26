Oberlin votes to enter natural gas agreement with CenterPoint - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin votes to enter natural gas agreement with CenterPoint

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

Residents of the town of Oberlin overwhelmingly voted yes to the sale of the town's natural gas distribution utility system and the granting of a franchise to operate it to CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.

The measure passed by 97 percent (253 votes to 7).

Results are complete, but unofficial, from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

Click HERE for other results in SWLA.

Allen Parish residents voted yes to a tax continuation for School District No. 3. The tax passed by 53 percent (76 votes to 68). The tax is 9.55 mills over 10 years. It is expected to bring in $118,650 a year. The tax is to provide "additional support to the public schools in the District, including the acquisition, construction and/or maintenance and operation of such facilities."

Allen Parish residents voted yes on a bond for Recreation District No. 6. The bond passed by 52 percent (76 votes to 69). The bond was for the amount of $1,250,000 for 15 years. The tax is " for the purpose of acquiring, constructing and improving recreational facilities, together with the necessary furnishings and equipment."

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The residents of Jeff Davis Parish voted yes to a library millage renewal for the parish. The millage renewal passed by 74 percent (927 votes to 327 votes). The millage renewal was at 5.78 mills over a period of 10 years. It is expected to bring in $1,240,600 a year. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly