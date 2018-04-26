Thomas wins Sulphur City Council seat

Mandy Thomas won the Sulphur District 5 City Council seat Saturday - although she had to wait a little longer to find out the results of the race.

Clerk of Court Lynn Jones says there was an issue with the electronic transmission of results from the Sulphur office. Those results then had to be hand-delivered.

Thomas (REP) defeated Gerrit Zick Lawrence (REP) with 62 percent of the vote (463 votes to 284).

In the primary election, Thomas had 42 percent (or 434 votes) and Lawrence had 28 percent (or 287 votes).

Results are complete but unofficial.

Voters in Calcasieu and Cameron overwhelmingly passed a renewal for the maintenance of Cal-Cam Hospital.The tax passed with 81 percent (2,773 votes to 661). The tax is 6.95 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in nearly $8 million per year.

Hospital Service District Proposition (Millage Renewal) Shall Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital Service District, State of Louisiana (the "District"), renew a levy and collect an ad valorem tax of six and ninety-five hundredths (6.95) mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $7,907,319.52 for one entire year, for the purpose of improving, maintaining, operating and supporting the hospital facilities of the Hospital Service District, including the acquisition of equipment and maintaining, expanding the District's Emergency Department's capabilities, and supporting the District's Therapeutic Riding program and Rural Health Clinics in Vinton and Hackberry, title to which shall be in the public?

A tax for Community Center and Playground District No. 1 of Ward Six in Calcasieu Parish passed by 71% (144 votes to 60). The tax is five mills over 10 years. It's expected to bring in $201,861 per year.

Community Center and Playground District No. One of Ward Six Proposition Shall Community Center and Playground District No. One of Ward Six of Calcasieu Parish, State of Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax not to exceed five (5) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation within said District, said tax to run for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $201,861.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of construction, improvement, maintenance, and payment of all operating expenses of said Community Center and Playground District No. 1 of Ward 6 of the Parish of Calcasieu, State of Louisiana?

CAMERON PARISH

Residents voted yes to a tax for Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 1 of 2. The tax passed by 83% (620 votes to 129). The tax is 9.130 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in $2,350,952 per year.

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Millage Continuation) Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana (the "District''), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 9.130 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $2,350,952 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing continued funding for the District's salary obligations and normal operating expenses, said tax to represent a one and thirteen hundredths (1.13) increase over the 8.00 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on October 17, 2009, such increase having been effective beginning in 2016 due to reappraisal?

Residents voted yes to a tax for Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 2 of 2. The tax passed by 83% (623 votes to 125). The tax is 2.29 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in $589,666 per year.

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Millage Continuation) Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 2.29 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $589,666 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing for increased operating costs, said tax to represent a twenty-nine hundredths (0.29) increase over the 2.00 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on October 17, 2009, such increase having been effective beginning in 2016 due to reappraisal?

Residents voted yes to a tax for Gravity Drainage District No. 3. The tax passed by 80% (37 votes to 9). The tax is 7.50 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in $251,110 per year.

Gravity Drainage District No. Three Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal) Shall Gravity Drainage District No. Three of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 7.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $251,110 for one entire year, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District's drainage systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Residents voted yes to a tax for Gravity Drainage District No. 4. The tax passed by 85% (75 votes to 13). The tax is 3.68 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in $71,358 per year.

Gravity Drainage District No. Four Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal) Shall Gravity Drainage District No. Four of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 3.68 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $71,358 for one entire year, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District's drainage systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Cameron Parish residents voted yes to a tax for Recreation District No. 7. The tax passed by 87% (75 votes to 11). The tax is 3.00 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in $64,658 per year.

Recreation District No. Seven Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal) Shall Recreation District No. Seven of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 3.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $64,658 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District's recreation facilities constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Residents voted yes to a tax for Recreation District No. 9. The tax passed by 91% (40 votes to 4). The tax is 3.00 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in $73,691 per year.

Recreation District No. Nine Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal) Shall Recreation District No. Nine of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 3.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $73,691 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District's recreation facilities constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Residents voted yes to a tax for Waterworks Districts No. 2. The tax passed by 87% (174 votes to 26). The tax is 5.72 mills over ten years. It is expected to bring in $304,112 per year.

Waterworks District No. Two Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal) Shall Waterworks District No. Two of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 5.72 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $304,112 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District's water systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

