Kevin Daigle requests another change in venue - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kevin Daigle requests another change in venue

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Kevin Daigle's defense attorneys are asking for another change of venue.

Daigle is accused of shooting to death State Trooper Steven Vincent during a traffic stop in 2015. Daigle is scheduled to go to trial on Monday.

Jury selection in the Calcasieu Parish first-degree murder case has already been moved to Bossier Parish due to publicity.

However, Daigle's attorneys say a recent drug operation by state police has jeopardized the ability to gather a fair jury in Bossier.

Last week, Louisiana State Police announced a law enforcement operation named in honor of Trooper Steven Vincent.

Nearly 180 arrests were made during Operation D-57 - which was Vincent's LSP unit number.

The document reads, "In light of the continued release of prejudicial media, the pervasive grief and attitude of the community at large, and the recent, targeted release of a blizzard of prejudicial media, coordinated by state law enforcement, utilizing multiple law enforcement agencies in Bossier Parish, and targeted and timed to occur in the weeks just before Mr. Daigle is scheduled to begin selecting a jury in this death penalty case, Mr. Daigle respectfully submits this renewed Motion for Change of Venue from Bossier Parish."

Read the entire request below:

