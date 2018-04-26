Lake Charles announces 20th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series

The Downtown at Sundown concert series will begin on May 18 with a performance by The Tugboats (Source: City of Lake Charles)

The City of Lake Charles has announced the lineup for the 20th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series, according to Matt Young, spokesman for the city.

The free concert series will last for four consecutive Fridays from 6 - 9 p.m. on Ryan Street in front of Historic City Hall and the Parish Courthouse.

In addition to music, the events will feature food and beverages, tabletop galleries, merchandise vendors, and activities for kids.

“The original mission of the event was to bring people downtown with the hopes of revitalization," according to Denise Fasske, event director. "Now, it brings thousands of residents and visitors to experience Downtown Lake Charles as a thriving urban community.”

The schedule is as follows:

May 18 - The Tugboats

May 25 - Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush

June 1 - The Lost Bayou Ramblers

June 8 - The Flamethrowers

During the May 25 concert, the sesquicentennial time capsule will be buried on the grounds of Historic City Hall to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Lake Charles that was celebrated last year, Young said. The time capsule will be unearthed by the city in 2067. During the June 1 concert, the city will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana with a special program.

Young says that lawn chairs are welcome, but ice coolers and pets are prohibited. In case of rain, the concerts will take place inside the Lake Charles Civic Center.

For more information, call 337-491-9159 or visit the City of Lake Charles website.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.