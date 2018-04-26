Lake Charles announces 20th annual Downtown at Sundown concert s - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles announces 20th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
The Downtown at Sundown concert series will begin on May 18 with a performance by The Tugboats (Source: City of Lake Charles) The Downtown at Sundown concert series will begin on May 18 with a performance by The Tugboats (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles has announced the lineup for the 20th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series, according to Matt Young, spokesman for the city.

The free concert series will last for four consecutive Fridays from 6 - 9 p.m. on Ryan Street in front of Historic City Hall and the Parish Courthouse.

In addition to music, the events will feature food and beverages, tabletop galleries, merchandise vendors, and activities for kids.

“The original mission of the event was to bring people downtown with the hopes of revitalization," according to Denise Fasske, event director. "Now, it brings thousands of residents and visitors to experience Downtown Lake Charles as a thriving urban community.”

The schedule is as follows:

  • May 18 - The Tugboats
  • May 25 - Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush
  • June 1 - The Lost Bayou Ramblers
  • June 8 - The Flamethrowers

During the May 25 concert, the sesquicentennial time capsule will be buried on the grounds of Historic City Hall to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Lake Charles that was celebrated last year, Young said. The time capsule will be unearthed by the city in 2067. During the June 1 concert, the city will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana with a special program.

Young says that lawn chairs are welcome, but ice coolers and pets are prohibited. In case of rain, the concerts will take place inside the Lake Charles Civic Center.

For more information, call 337-491-9159 or visit the City of Lake Charles website.

  Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

  LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner's constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

  Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

