Bill to allow cameras in nursing home rooms advances

Nursing home opposition hasn't slowed a proposal to let Louisiana families install video camera systems in their loved one's nursing home rooms.



Instead, some state senators seemed incredulous Wednesday at the objections raised by the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.



Supporters of the House-backed bill say it would give family members the ability to monitor their loved ones from afar.



The nursing home organization raised concerns live-streamed video could be hacked and privacy could be threatened.



The Senate health committee advanced the measure without changes sought by nursing home owners. Senators said they'd try to work out language to address some concerns on the Senate floor.



The cameras would be voluntary. Costs would have to be paid by the nursing home patient or family member.