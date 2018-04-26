Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 25, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Donovan Matthew McKay, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,000.

Edward Lawrence Murphy, Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $80,000.

Darion Jermaine Thompson, 23, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft. Bond: $55,000.

Robert Angello Ellzey, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle.

Steven Wayne Sullivan, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, simple burglary. Bond: $2,000.

La'destiny Gooden, 17, Lake Charles: Simple battery.

Brittney Nicole Dossman, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer, direct contempt of court.

Duston Wade Istre, 33, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of drugs.

Richard Lee Wolfe, Jr., 37, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery.

Murphy James Bellard, III, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $60,000.

Cheryl Duplantis, 34, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.

Skyler Renae Warren, 20, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Todd Michael Cormier, 50, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse.

Teraishal Nicole Citizen, 34, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Roger J. Gribbins, Jr., 34, Iowa: Simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft, unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft of a motor vehicle.

Jeffery Allen Harris, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; sale, distribution, or possession of drug without prescription.

Nolan Lamont Green, 37, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $500.

Samuel Dean Moore, 31, Dequincy: Operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, resisting an officer.

Carlton Lane Guidry, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted disarming of a peace officer, resisting police officer with force or violence, intentional littering.

Gilbert Joseph Jackson, Jr., 61, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Dalvin Dawayne Coleman, 38, Lake Charles: Bicycles front and rear lamps, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Donnell Patrick Hill, 45, Lake Charles: Bicycle front and rear lamps, possession of drugs.

John Thomas Richard, 58, Waller, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

William Drakkar Dennis, 19, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

