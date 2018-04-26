Kevin Daigle trial hold reversed

The states highest court is now reversing their decision from yesterday to put the trial on hold.

Prosecutors recently dismissed a motion aimed at allowing the jury to hear about Daigle's misdemeanor crimes during the trial. A spokesperson for the DA's office says they withdrew the motion to help expedite the process, not because the motion was without merit.

So, jury selection is back on for this coming Monday, Apr. 30 in Bossier Parish.

The venue has changed because of the extensive publicity of the killing and for Daigle to get a fair trial.

Once the jury is selected, the case will be brought back to Calcasieu for the evidence portion of the trial.

