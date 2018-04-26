SWLA participates in worldwide nature challenge

The third annual City Nature challenge is a worldwide competition that calls for community members to take and submit pictures of all sorts of wildlife.

Over 60 cities are competing from Friday morning through Monday night, showing off wild plants, animals, and fungi in their city.

All pictures must be submitted through the free iNaturalist app before midnight on Monday.

Any observations from the six-parish area during the challenge will count towards the competition.

The Southwest Louisiana Master Naturalists have seven field trips available for anyone that wants to get out into nature.

For a link to download the app click HERE.

For more information on the City Nature Challenge, visit their website.

