Sulphur woman celebrates 105th birthday

When Evalise "Tiny" Rentrop celebrated her 103rd birthday two years ago, everyone there had a certain feeling that they'd be back to celebrate again.

"I'm not hard to please. I just like it my way."

April 25 is Tiny's 105th birthday. Mayor Chris Duncan was on hand for a special proclamation.

"We want to make it your day in the city of Sulphur," said Duncan. "We want everybody to recognize that it's your day in the city of Sulphur and urge all the citizens to join me in acknowledging Tiny in wishing her a very happy 105th birthday."

Born in 1913, Tiny Rentrop had a tough life growing up.

"My mama was all right. But you couldn't please her. It was a hard life. But I pulled through and here I am."

But she says that hard work helped make her the woman she is today.

"One thing I've been doing for many many years...the first thing I do in the morning is read my scriptures."

She had some advice for those wanting to reach 105.

"I think that I would ask them to be truthful. Trust God and pray."

Tiny's oldest daughter celebrates her birthday on April 27. She will be 82.



