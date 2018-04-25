Event Planned to Help Families Complete FAFSA Application

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will host a FAFSA night on May 1st at Westlake High School according to a news release.

The completion of the FAFSA application is a new statewide graduation requirement this school year. An application or a parental non-participation form must be filled out for all graduating seniors.

Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Education will be on hand to help with the completion of these applications. Parents/guardians are asked to bring their 2016 tax information and W-2 forms. This is important for all of our students as it is the first step towards receiving financial aid at a university, community college, or trade school. This event is open to juniors and seniors.

The event will be held Tuesday, May 1st at Westlake High School 1000 Garden Drive from 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.