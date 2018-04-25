McNeese women's basketball adds former Louisiana College coach Patrece Carter to staff

McNeese head women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer recently announced the addition of former Louisiana College head coach Patrece Carter to her staff.

“What an awesome day it is for our Cowgirl Basketball program to finally announce the addition to our staff with Coach Patrece Carter,” Cryer said. “Patrece is a tremendous person, coach, role model and leader and McNeese and our program is very lucky to have her. She brings head coaching experience from both the high school level and college level, where she was a winner at both. Coach has impacted everyone she has come in contact with and I cannot wait for our girls to have her guidance, hard-working attitude and love around them each day.

“The impact she has made on everyone she has come in contact with at Winnfield High School and Louisiana College throughout her career is special. We are so glad she chose to be apart of what we are doing here at McNeese. It is a great day to be a Cowgirl.”

Carter spent the last four seasons as the head women's basketball coach at Louisiana College where she is also one of the greatest female athletes to play for the program. She was inducted into the Louisiana College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 after one of the most successful careers in LC women's basketball history.

In her first season as head coach at LC in 2014-2015, Carter led her team to a 17-8 overall record with a 13-7 mark in conference play and a no. 3 seed in the American Southwest Conference Tournament. Despite not playing a home game in the H.O. West Fieldhouse until late January due to renovations taking place in the historic complex, Carter led her team to a perfect 6-0 record on the new floor in H.O. West as well a 9-1 overall mark in all home games, which included four games played at "The Fort" on the campus of LSU-Alexandria.



As a player, Carter started her Lady Wildcat career off with a bang, as she was named the LC and ASC East Freshman of the year as well as ASC East Honorable Mention honors in her inaugural campaign in 2001. That set the stage for one of the finest careers in the history of Louisiana College women’s basketball.



A member of the 1,000 point club and still the holder of the single-game scoring record with 45 points against the University of Texas-Tyler on January 5, 2004, Carter’s list of honors and awards put her in elite company in LC’s rich athletics history.



During Carter’s final three seasons, she was named 2nd Team All-ASC as a sophomore (2002), 1st Team All-ASC and an NCCAA Division I All-American as a junior (2003).

During her senior season, Carter was the ASC’s leading scorer and ranked 4th in all of NCAA Division at 22.0 points per game. That season, she was named 2nd Team All-Louisiana, 1st Team All-ASC, D3Hoops.com All-South Region, the LC Female Athlete of the Year, a 2-time member of the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week, and a multiple-time winner of the ASC women’s basketball Player of the Week.

Away from LC, Carter represented USA Athletes International, Inc., a team that won first place in Holland in 2003. She took over the women’s basketball program at Winnfield High School in 2010 and had instant success. In only her second season as head coach, Carter led her team to the 2011 Class 2A State Championship, being named the Class 2A state Coach of the Year as well as the Central Louisiana Coach of the Year. She was also a three-time District 3-2A Coach of the Year (2010-2012) and was an assistant coach for the East team in the 2012 Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star game.

