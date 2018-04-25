LSP busts man in Vernon Parish for human trafficking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSP busts man in Vernon Parish for human trafficking

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police arrested a man and charged him with human trafficking, according to LSP Public Affairs spokesperson Daniel Moreau. 

Moreau says, last night around 9 p.m., an LSP Troop E trooper stopped a 2005 Toyota Sequoia on La. 8 near Leesville. The Toyota driver's violations include an obstructed license plate improper lane usage.  

The driver was Douglas Zabala Cubillan, 45, of Duluth, Georgia. Inside of the car with Cubillan were nine illegal aliens, Moreau says. 

The nine victims were being transported through a human smuggling operation where they'd be forced into debt bondage, says Moreau. This type of trafficking is similar to modern day slavery. 

Cubilan was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center. The illegal aliens are awaiting deportation back to Mexico. 

LSP is still investigating this case. Anyone with any information on sex or labor trafficking should call the Louisiana State Police hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

