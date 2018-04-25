Drug take back events scheduled for SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents will get a chance to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Last fall Americans turned in 456 tons (912,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,300 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 9 million pounds of pills. These pills are susceptible to misuse and are often flushed down the toilet which becomes a safety hazard. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies to hold a drug take-back event on Saturday, Apr. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations can be found below:

Lake Charles

  • Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
  • Louisiana State Police Troop D headquarters, 805 Main Street

DeRidder

  • Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, 412 Boliver Bishop Drive
  • DeRidder Police Department,  200 South Jefferson Street

Jennings

  • Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, 321 East Plaquemine Street

Bring your pills for disposal to any of the locations listed above. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. 

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com

