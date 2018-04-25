CPSO hosts smart driver safety program

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting an AARP Smart Driver Safety Program.

The program takes places on Thursday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the CPSO John Scott Building at 5400 E. Broad St.

Drivers attending will receive a certificate of completion that can be used to receive discounts on insurance. Also, coffee will be served.

The class costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

The seating is limited. To reserve call 337-433-8910 or 337-491-3737/

