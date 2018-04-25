Johns’ riverboat proposal gains approval

Louisiana's senators have agreed to allow the state's riverboat casinos to move on land.

The Senate voted 22-14 Tuesday for the proposal by Sen. Ronnie Johns, a Lake Charles Republican.

The measure would allow Louisiana's 15 riverboat casinos to conduct gambling activities within 1,200 feet on land from where the riverboat is berthed and remove the requirement the riverboats have an operable paddlewheel. It also would redefine the limits on gambling space.

