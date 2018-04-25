Dreams Come True helps children with life-threatening illnesses.

Dreams Come True is a nonprofit that was founded to help provide dreams to children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Their mission is to restore the beauty found in the dreams of children by providing happiness, support, and encouragement to children and their families.

Founded in 1982 in Denham Springs, Louisiana, Dreams Come True is a mostly volunteer-based organization.

They are now able to grant around 50 to 60 wishes every year throughout the state.

If you would like to learn more about the organization or refer a child from age three to eighteen with a life-threatening illness, visit http://dctofla.com/

